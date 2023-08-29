Farm Online
Updated

Barley shipment leaves Kwinana for China

By Gregor Heard and Jasmine Peart
Updated August 29 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 1:59pm
CBH chief executive Ben Macnamara (left) with minister for agriculture Murray Watt, minister for resources Madeleine King, minister for trade Don Farrell and CBH chairman Simon Stead at the Kwinana grain terminal in Western Australia this morning. Photo by Jasmine Peart.
The first shipment of barley has left Australian shores since China lifted its tariffs on Australian barley earlier this month.

