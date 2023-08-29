Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Automation, water conservation hot topics during John Deere US leader's Australian visit

Updated September 5 2023 - 5:08pm, first published August 29 2023 - 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Deere marketing lead, planting and spraying Paul Richardel attended AgQuip in Gunnedah, discussing a wide range of topics from machine configurations to agronomy. Picture supplied
John Deere marketing lead, planting and spraying Paul Richardel attended AgQuip in Gunnedah, discussing a wide range of topics from machine configurations to agronomy. Picture supplied

Meeting challenges surrounding water conservation and labour are two of the priority issues John Deere's Paul Richardel will take back to headquarters in the United States following a two-week tour of Australian farms and industry events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.