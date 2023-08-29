"The new 1725C Planter enables farmers to plant a variety of crops including cotton, sorghum and mung beans with precision. They can manage row cleaners, downforce, and closing pressure all from the cab and collect data on seed population, singulation and downforce to review during and after planting. The precise seed placement gives the seed the best opportunity of uniform emergence in Australia's harsh climate and the data empowers you to make the best decisions possible now and in the future. It really is a remarkable planter."