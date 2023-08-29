Meeting challenges surrounding water conservation and labour are two of the priority issues John Deere's Paul Richardel will take back to headquarters in the United States following a two-week tour of Australian farms and industry events.
As marketing lead for planting and spraying products, encompassing Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Canada, Mr Richardel said understanding unique local needs and operating challenges was foundational to the development of John Deere products and solutions.
"The Australian market is very important to John Deere," Mr Richardel, who is based in Moline, Illinois, said.
"The volatile growing conditions and lack of skilled labour drives Australian farmers to be more productive and efficient than most other parts of the world.
"I came here to understand, first-hand, what's important to growers in Australia so I can ensure we develop products that are going to meet the needs of Australian farmers."
As part of the tour, Mr Richardel visited 15 customers with dryland and irrigated operations throughout Queensland and New South Wales, and spent time at ACM Rural Events' AgQuip in Gunnedah, considered one of the world's largest agriculture field days.
"We visited a number of farmers on their farm and also at AgQuip Farm Show. We discussed a wide range of topics from their machine configurations to agronomy," he said.
Mr Richardel said labour was also an enormous challenge US growers were navigating, while a laser-like focus on water conservation was more unique to Australia.
"Labour globally tends to be the thing that comes up the most - finding people who are willing to do the hours and the work," he said.
"However, I would say managing moisture is more important in Australia than it is in the US, because of the El Nino and La Nina rain cycles, and the weather plays a much bigger role in the trends that are going on here.
"For example, controlled traffic is a trend that is picking up in the United States but is not nearly as prevalent as in Australia - and the reason it is so important here is simply because of water management."
As a near 20-year veteran of John Deere Mr Richardel, who grew up in Louisiana and has worked across the United States, has been involved in some of the most fascinating and innovative projects undertaken by the business, including development of the powerhouse X-Series Combine Harvester which has been a game changer for Australian farmers.
At AgQuip, he was able to speak with growers about the newly released 1725C Stack-Fold Planter for cotton, with electric drive meters, to offer more precise control of seed population and singulation and the ability to collect a powerful range of agronomic data, to inform decision-making.
"The new 1725C Planter enables farmers to plant a variety of crops including cotton, sorghum and mung beans with precision. They can manage row cleaners, downforce, and closing pressure all from the cab and collect data on seed population, singulation and downforce to review during and after planting. The precise seed placement gives the seed the best opportunity of uniform emergence in Australia's harsh climate and the data empowers you to make the best decisions possible now and in the future. It really is a remarkable planter."
Mr Richardel said automation innovation, such as John Deere See & Spray Select, which delivers targeted spraying to weeds to reduce herbicide use by an average 77 per cent, was also a product that had been spoken about extensively throughout the duration of his visit.
"In Australia, customers don't want weeds during the fallow season because they consume additional water, and they want to be able to kill those weeds without applying blankets of herbicide across their entire fields.
"See & Spray is hugely valuable for them as it delivers enormous cost savings while keeping the weeds down. We came here to talk about technology like this and to understand how John Deere can work with our customers to continue to develop solutions for the future."
