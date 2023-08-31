Farm Online
WA cultural heritage issue shows 'bad' policy can be scrapped says NFF

By David Jochinke, National Farmers' Federation
August 31 2023 - 5:06pm
WA farmers met to protest against the laws last month.
Recently farmers across Australia turned their sights to across the Nullabor as the ground became very shaky for our peers.

