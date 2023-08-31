Recently farmers across Australia turned their sights to across the Nullabor as the ground became very shaky for our peers.
Their state government had introduced new cultural heritage laws and the approach was unfair, unclear and rushed.
Farmers felt boxed in and fearful, unsure of what they could or couldn't do on their own land. This was intensified by the uncertainty farming communities in WA were already feeling from the federal government's planned phase out of live sheep export, an industry important to farmers and communities across Australia, but nowhere as much as in WA.
So, it was no surprise the situation unravelled.
I joined the hundreds of farmers put their lives on hold to travel to Katanning and rally against these changes, to have their voices heard.
Fortunately, their state government took heed but what a mess to deal with.
Surely, this situation could have been avoided if the government had worked consultatively.
Farmers support protecting meaningful cultural heritage sites. Nobody wants a repeat of Jukaan Gorge.
So, despite this being a WA based situation, there are other states considering similar legislation. There's also discussion underway at a federal level about reforming the decades old Commonwealth legislation.
Already, we are concerned the federal government has not consulted broadly, and that needs to improve.
The NFF has received a number of assurances it will be closely consulted, and we must make sure this happens.
Farmers look after more than half the continent. They deserve an early seat at the table in these discussions.
We are pleased Minister Tanya Plibersek has ruled out duplicating state laws at the Federal level. That would have been a nightmare outcome. But it's still not clear where this is all now headed given the commitments they've made.
There is no doubt cultural heritage should be protected, but we need to achieve this in a sensible way that doesn't tie farmers up in exorbitant costs and layers of red tape.
Governments should be supporting landholders to help identify and protect these high value assets while ensuring farmers are equal partners with first nations in policy development.
The last thing we want is to replicate the confusion in WA. We understand the government's commitment to setting minimum standards at the federal level, but that can be done without duplicating assessments.
The government needs to learn from the mistakes of WA and engage early and genuinely with landholders.
We need to see clear and sensible policy, and not another layer of land use compliance.
The federal government also still has the chance to run a line through its plan to ban on live sheep export.
We've said all along this policy is based on ideology from activists, rather than science and commonsense.
We hope the federal government has also learned from its state counterparts in WA that bad policy can be scrapped.
- David Jochinke is a farmer and the current vice president of the National Farmers' Federation
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.