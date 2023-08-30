Queensland's winter crop production could be as little as a third of last year's bumper crop, while problem areas in northern NSW continue to grow as the start to spring and the critical grain fill period continues under unrelenting sunshine.
AgForce grains president Brendan Taylor said yields were likely to be well down due to a dry calendar year.
"After the record wet spring last year it was dry in summer and it's largely continued along the same pattern," he said.
"There are some pockets where things are looking OK, particularly where growers were able to get their crops in early to make use of every drop of in-crop rainfall, but overall we're likely to see a third of the grain we produced last year."
However, while that forecast sounds pessimistic at face value he said the conditions were less dire due to anticipated high pricing.
"We expect what we grow will be worth a bit so you won't have to grow too much altogether to generate some income."
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin said northern NSW was dry and getting drier.
"The Mitchell Highway (running through central and northern NSW and up through western Queensland) is the dividing line at present.
"North and west of the highway I am seeing more and more livestock on failed crops, but to the south and east there is still some potential, although that is diminishing the further we go without rain," he said.
Mr Martin said in his local area around Mullaley near Gunnedah it had been very dry.
"We didn't plant this year."
Through the Central West of NSW crops are at a delicate stage.
Good subsoil moisture and reasonable winter rainfall has got them through up until now but they are now using stored moisture.
Tom Quigley, Trangie, said crops would benefit from 50mm of rain as soon as possible, however there is little in the eight-day outlook.
However, he said while some yields would be lost if it remained dry, any rain would be beneficial.
"The forecast is for drier conditions, but we really only need a couple of rains to drag us fairly close to average," he said.
"We've had three pretty wet springs in a row so it's probably asking a lot for a fourth but if we could get two more rains it would be a good result."
Mr Quigley said he believed there would be harvestable crops grown on just the available stored moisture now but said rain would push yields closer to average.
Further to the north things fall away.
"I've heard of crops being sprayed out up around Warren."
Looking further ahead farmers with access to irrigation are upbeat through the Macquarie Valley.
"Across the valley as a whole many people didn't get their full summer plant in last year as it was too wet and carried water over so many people have access to a full allocation this year
Mr Taylor said the best of the crops in his state were those sown in April.
"They could have yield potential of up to four tonnes a hectare for cereals, but there will be plenty of crops that won't go half of that and there are even some failed crops where farmers are even looking at their options regarding making hay."
"The problem there is that the crops are not very thick so you will not be making a lot of hay, but with livestock producers concerned about the dry there could be reasonable money in fodder."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.