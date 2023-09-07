Farm Online
Wool body's fears eID roll-out plans could mean double tagging

By Victoria Nugent
September 8 2023 - 8:00am
WoolProducers Australia says the national rollout of sheep and goat eIDs needs to be done in a way that prevents double tagging. Photo: Penelope Arthur.
Fears have been raised that the approach being taken during the national roll-out of sheep and goat electronic identification could leave producers at risk of having to double tag older sheep.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

