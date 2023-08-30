One of South Australia's food icons, Newmans Horseradish, is being sold by the Meakins family at Langhorne Creek.
The largest horseradish farm in Australia is coming to market.
Agents from Colliers expect Newman's Horseradish will attract interest from fresh produce participants, lifestyle buyers and investors alike, looking to secure a fantastic opportunity on the banks of the Bremer River.
Colliers' Nick Goode and Tim Altschwager are selling the vertically integrated business, its valuable intellectual property and land assets.
The operation has been developed and continually improved and refined since the Meakins family expanded its operation in Langhorne Creek in 1985, about 55km south-east of Adelaide.
The business also includes the assets of Rusticana Wines, which operates out of the cellar door on the property.
Newman's Horseradish is offering the business and its farm to the market for first time since 1947.
The nationally renowned, family-owned and operated horseradish producer, Newman's Horseradish, is a rare market opportunity.
Mr Goode said the Meakins family had positioned themselves as an important player in the condiment market, offering a range of products outside of the horseradish staple, including beetroot relish, dips, mustards, crushed garlic and crushed ginger.
Newman's Horseradish was originally established in 1925 by Fred Newman at Tea Tree Gully.
The business was purchased by J.A. Meakins and family in 1947 and continued to operate out of the original premises', but with business booming and more land required, Brian Meakins (son of J.A. Meakins) decided to make the move to Langhorne Creek in 1985 and expand his business.
Brian Meakins along with his wife Anne have continued to grow the business using the original recipe.
Brian and Anne together with their staff carry out all stages of production on site.
Loaded with Vitamin C, horseradish is traditionally used with meat as a condiment but it is also added to sauces, dips and salad dressings.
Mr Goode said the Newman's Horseradish business was underpinned by a high-quality horticultural landholding at Langhorne Creek, which has access to abundant water from multiple resources for irrigation and the ability to grow produce over an extended period through rotations.
"The farm spans over 27 hectares and the improvements are substantial, including the seven hectare irrigation pivot site, vineyard, homestead and cellar door as well as high quality shedding and of course the production line for the business."
The property and business assets of Newman's Horseradish and Rusticana Wines, including farmland, water assets, plant and equipment are for sale by expressions of interest.
First stage non-binding indicative offers are due by September 28.
For more information contact Nick Goode from Colliers on 0430 302825 and Tim Altschwager on 0408 814699.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.