Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Case IH powerhouses join forces through O'Connors acquisition

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated August 31 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's and the world's biggest Case IH dealers have joined forces, with O'Connors set to be acquired by Titan Machinery. Picture file
Australia's and the world's biggest Case IH dealers have joined forces, with O'Connors set to be acquired by Titan Machinery. Picture file

Australia's and the world's biggest Case IH dealerships have joined forces, with O'Connors being acquired by Titan Machinery, a US-based agricultural and construction company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.