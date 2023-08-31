"Titan Machinery Inc, founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, ND, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe and will bring it's more than four decades of experience and knowledge. This agreement can only enhance the stability and ongoing development of the business, which is an enormous positive for the whole of the Case IH dealer network, and we look forward to working with the Titan Machinery team."