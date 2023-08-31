Temperate legumes and herbs with anti-methanogenic properties could be incorporated into grazing systems in Australia, a recent research review has found.
But further research is needed before broadscale adoption of these species could occur to help reduce enteric methane emissions from animals.
The review - Reducing enteric methane of ruminants in Australian grazing systems - a review of the role for temperate legumes and herbs - led by Warwick Badgery, from the NSW Department of Primary Industries, was published in the CSIRO's Crop & Pasture Science earlier this year.
It suggests an opportunity exists to formulate pasture species mixes that will reduce methane emissions without impacting production.
The review found that different pasture species, including a large number of legumes, grasses and herbs, could produce bioactive compounds that reduced enteric methane emissions.
The plants did this through expressing specific bioactive plant secondary compounds - including fats and oils, phenolic compounds such as condensed tannins, saponins, nitrates and sulphates.
The research investigated the enteric-methane-reducing potential of different plant species.
Of the species investigated biserrula (Biserrula pelecinus) had great potential to reduce enteric emissions.
The review identified the following pasture species with methane emission reduction potential, but there was considerable variability in some of the research results examined:
The review said it was important to consider how different options for reducing methane production fitted into farm systems.
A number of feed additives had been identified that could reduce methane emissions.
These included oils, nitrates, phytochemicals, essential oils and methane inhibitors.
"These technologies can be implemented in intensive feeding systems, but these barriers must be overcome before they can be used in extensive grazing systems," the review said.
New solutions to mitigate enteric methane emissions must target these extensive grazing systems, including dairy, the review found.
This was where pasture species could play a role, but more research was needed.
Some pasture species could be readily incorporated into Australian grazing systems without requiring big changes on farm.
Further research was needed to show if these species could reduce emissions without impacting production before these species could be promoted.
Research was also needed to identify suitable diverse pasture mixes and management of these for different regions.
These pasture mixes would need to sustain higher proportions of legumes and herbs.
Farm system level research was also needed to look at how to reduce methane emission intensity but maintain production.
Research was also needed to identify how these plants worked to reduce methane.
Plant secondary compounds played a part, but more work was needed to show the mechanism of these in grazing systems.
Some research had shown plants and compounds having an effect in the lab, but it was not known how they worked in the field and if there was a limit to their impact.
Research also needed to identify if paddock plant quality and preferential grazing also had an impact.
Understanding how these factors affected methane reduction was essential to be able to predict the potential of introducing a species into a system.
Potential animal and human health implications also needed to be fully understood.
The review suggested plant breeding programs could be developed to encourage production of new cultivars with increased levels of anti-methanogenic compounds.
This was already occurring in some species, such as clover.
But as it took many years for new plant cultivars to hit the market, this was a longer-term prospect.
A full copy of the research is available at https://www.publish.csiro.au/cp/Fulltext/CP22299.
