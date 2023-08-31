Farm Online
Research reveals pasture species could help cut methane emissions

By Carlene Dowie
August 31 2023 - 6:00pm
A recent research review identified a number of plant species, including chicory, with potential to reduce enteric methane emissions from animals. File picture
A recent research review identified a number of plant species, including chicory, with potential to reduce enteric methane emissions from animals. File picture

Temperate legumes and herbs with anti-methanogenic properties could be incorporated into grazing systems in Australia, a recent research review has found.

