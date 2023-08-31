The Victorian government is considering a ban on duck shooting after many years of controversy.
A parliamentary inquiry may have put the final nail in the coffin for duck hunting after recommending the sport be banned.
In its report handed to State Parliament, a committee said there were "significant animal welfare concerns" around duck hunting through the loss of threatened bird species "whether accidental or intentional".
It also worried about compliance with duck shooting rules.
Protesters have sided with animal welfare groups including the RSPCA in recent years to oppose duck hunting.
Thousands of hunters regularly take part in the annual hunt which has seen the length of the season cut and reduced bag limits imposed.
Labor chair Ryan Batchelor said Victoria should end recreational native bird hunting on all public and private land from 2024.
"This would bring Victoria into line with many other Australian jurisdictions," he said.
"It's clear from the environmental evidence of long-term decline in native bird populations, largely driven by habitat loss, and a worsening outlook as our climate continues to change."
The committee comprised three Labor MPs, a Greens member, the Animal Justice Party representative, two Liberal MPs, one National and one Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party member.
Other recommendations from the committee included turning hunting reserves into state recreation reserves, while also allowing traditional owners to continue to hunt ducks.
The Coalition and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers parties opposed the ban.
The government has six months to formally respond to the recommendations from the inquiry.
Some unions have already sided with shooting groups to oppose the ban saying it was still an important recreational pursuit.
