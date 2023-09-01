Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
September 1 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Greentree. File photo.
Ron Greentree. File photo.

Greentree buys Ord trees

Big-scale northern NSW grain grower, turned northern Australian cotton pioneer, Ron Greentree, has bought a 500 hectare sandalwood property in the Ord River Irrigation Area, which is expected to be converted to cotton farming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.