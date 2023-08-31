Farm Online
Hot and dry spring ahead according to BOM spring forecast

Gregor Heard
Gregor Heard
Updated September 1 2023 - 8:04am, first published 7:48am
The BOM's three month rainfall map is grim viewing for farmers wanting rain. Source Bureau of Meteorology.
El Nino may not have formally formed but it has not stopped the Bureau of Meteorology putting out a seasonal forecast that will dash the hopes of farmers hoping for rain during the spring in its Spring Outlook, issued this week.

