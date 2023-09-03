Farm Online
The Port of Townsville trade set to triple by 2050

September 3 2023 - 3:00pm
More cruise ships are expected to dock in Townsville once a channel widening project is completed next year. Picture supplied by the Port of Townsville Limited
More cruise ships are expected to dock in Townsville once a channel widening project is completed next year. Picture supplied by the Port of Townsville Limited

Trade through the Port of Townsville in Queensland is forecast to triple by 2050 as new projects in mining, manufacturing and renewables come online including CopperString 2032.

