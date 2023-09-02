The Rabobank National Merino Sheep Show and Ram Sale at Dubbo last week delivered an emotional win for South Australian stud principal, Paul Meyer, Mulloorie, Brinkworth, after his ram was awarded the national title.
The win marked the first time a SA stud had taken home the Australian supreme Merino ram championship in more than a decade.
Langdene Merino stud, Dunedoo, represented NSW.
Glenara travelled from Dunkeld, Victoria, while Queensland was represented by Wilgunya Merino stud, Dirranbandi.
The champion was selected by the five show judges in Phillip Carlon, Queenlee, Uralla, Warren Russell, Melrose, Nurrabiel, Vic, Patrick Millear, Stud Park South, Willaura, Vic, Brennan O'Keefe, Tootha, Walgett, and Tony Brooks, Collinsville, Hallett, SA.
The ram, tag number 792, qualified to represent the state through a win at the Northern SA Merino Expo in Jamestown earlier this month.
It had already been judged champion medium wool ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo.
Mr Meyer said the ram was a stud reserve, although semen was available.
Its next outing will be next month's Royal Adelaide Show.
"He is really special for the quality of wool that he is carrying on such a large frame, so good on his feet and legs, width through the hindquarters, width of rib, great purity through the head and a clean poll," he said.
The national champion ram was not shown in any of the general classes but Mulloorie's success continued when a half brother was awarded the supreme exhibit for the show after coming through the strong wool classes.
Mr Meyer said the Dubbo double rated highly among their show successes.
"When it is some of the best sheep in Australia and so many stud breeders casting their opinion over the rams, to come out on top is a real honour," he said.
"To come here and get supreme exhibit with one ram and then Australian supreme with another ram is a pretty hard thing to do."
Fresh from its win at this year's Australian Sheep and Wool Show, Langdene, Dunedoo, continued its success to win the NSW supreme champion ram.
The ram, which was sashed supreme exhibit at Bendigo last month, weighed 145 kilograms with a 17.5-micron fibre diameter and was selected from the lineup after its success in earlier classes.
The stud also won reserve champion March shorn fine wool ram and reserve champion August shorn fine/medium wool ram.
Principal Garry Cox said the ram would be shorn and let down before collecting semen in the coming weeks.
The show saw studs travel from across NSW, Queensland and Victoria to compete across the superfine, fine, fine/medium, medium and strong wool categories for both March and August shorn rams and ewes.
The Max Smith champion pair, comprised of a ewe and ram bred and owned by the same stud, was awarded to Hollow Mount, Bigga, with Glenara in second and Towonga, Peak Hill, in third.
Hollow Mount's pair were no strangers to success, with the stud also winning the pairs at Bendigo the last two years.
The Elders pen of three March shorn rams, two tooth and under, was won by Poll Boonoke, Deniliquin, with Willandra, Jerilderie, in second and Terrick West, Prairie, Vic, in third.
The Elders City of Dubbo group was won by Willandra.
In The Land March shorn pairs, Terrick West backed up its first and second place in the pairs at Bendigo with another double. Willandra finished third.
Terrick West was awarded most successful exhibitor for the sheep classes.
- with Catherine Miller
