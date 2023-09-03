The might of varroa mite cannot be underestimated, with South Australia focused on ensuring they remain free of the parasite.
Last week a arroa mite parasite was detected in an almond orchard in the Sunraysia region of southern New South Wales, that took the current number of outbreaks to four in the Sunraysia and Riverina regions.
South Australian Apiarists executive council president Brenton Davis said varroa mite would be the biggest threat to the apiary and pollination industries for many years.
He hoped in the short term the chance of varroa mite entering SA was quite low.
"I know PIRSA have been conducting surveillance on the hives that have come into SA from Queensland for pollination," he said.
"As far as we know they haven't found anything."
Mr Davis said if the parasite became established in NSW, it would eventually enter SA.
"If varroa mite does get established in NSW, it's just a matter of time before it gets into SA," he said.
"At this stage the whole country is still pushing towards eradication."
The impacts of varroa mite would be significant if the parasite entered SA, Mr Davis said.
"The impact of varroa mite would be huge across multiple industries," he said.
"The economic impact would be in the tens, hundreds of millions of dollars.
"Any industry that is relying on bees for pollination will be impacted."
Since July 19, PIRSA have not allowed any movement of bees, bee colonies, hive components, apiary products, apiary appliances and beekeeping plant from the NSW Emergency Eradication Zone or the NSW Surveillance Emergency Zone.
It is also prohibited for any movement of queen bees from NSW and Mr Davis said the movement restrictions must be kept in place to prevent any spread of varroa mite.
Premium almond producer of Century Orchards chief executive officer Brendan Sidhu, Loxton, said after seeing how varroa mite had spread down the Murray Darling Basin and entered NSW last year, it was only a matter of time before the parasite entered SA.
"I think unfortunately it's inevitable it's going to come into SA," he said.
"It's on every other continent except here and I think everyone's done a fantastic job at trying to contain the parasite.
"I think unfortunately we're just going to have to learn to manage it."
About 10 years ago, Mr Sidhu visited New Zealand when varroa mite was present there and was informed on the systems they used to try and eradicate the parasite.
"They had some chemical treatments and I know they were worried that by the time the varroa mite got to SA, they may no longer be effective, as the mites would have built up a resistance," he said.
"They actually almost bred up a bee that would keep the mite out of the hives.
"It's my understanding if they don't keep the mites out, it affects the larvae and the hive gets weaker and weaker."
Mr Sidhu said varroa mite would be the biggest challenge for the almond industry in the past decade, as his company had moved towards the use of a self fertile variety of almonds.
"We have self fertile varieties now and that's how the growers mentality is now," he said.
"They've seen these self fertile varieties come along in the last decade or so.
"So there's less reliance on bees and we've planted a lot of self fertile trees, to reduce our reliance on bees."
Mr Sidhu said he wasn't sure when varroa mite would enter SA, but said when it did it would be difficult to eradicate and have to be managed.
"They haven't eradicated anywhere else in the world, so I think we're going to have to live with it and manage it," he said.
A PIRSA spokesperson said PIRSA is aware of reported new cases in NSW and was working with state and federal counterparts to monitor the situation.
"SA is supporting the national eradication response under the Emergency Plant Pest Response Deed," the spokesperson said.
"There are no known varroa cases in SA and no hives returned from interstate have come from varroa-affected areas.
"PIRSA will closely monitor the situation and respond accordingly."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.