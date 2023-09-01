Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

AgTech Revolution deep dives into efficient water use

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
September 1 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water management is the focus of episode 4 of the AgTech Revolution. Picture supplied
Water management is the focus of episode 4 of the AgTech Revolution. Picture supplied

The latest AgTech Revolution episode explores how being a land of droughts and flooding rains means using every drop of water productively is crucial to Australian farming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.