Cortina Pastoral is boosting the productivity and return on investment on its 1200 hectare Greenways Limestone Coast property by installing an irrigation project with multiple present-day and future benefits.
The beef and sheep property owned by Cortina Pastoral principal Richard Gould has installed two low-maintenance hydraulically driven six-span centre pivot irrigators, supplied by Water Dynamics in Mount Gambier, to grow lucerne for stock feed.
The two identical T-L pivots and diesel pump sets using American-made Vertiline pump and column pipe - each covering 32ha - enabled a 2023 summer crop to be grown and provide a resource that, on an ongoing basis, will enable the property to optimise land and stock management to take advantage of favourable market conditions.
"Increasing land values have caused forward thinking farmers such as Richard Gould to look at opportunities to do more with their properties to optimise returns in the good times and to provide more control of the future in other times," Water Dynamics Mt Gambier's Matthew Eland said.
"The benefits of cost - and water - efficient irrigation schemes are both immediate and longer-term, in terms of animal and resource management - and this is something that could become even more important in some areas as Australia's Bureau Of Meteorology suggests we may be moving from La Nina to El Nino weather patterns."
The new pivot project uses T-L planetary hydraulic drive systems of a type proven in broad-acre farming in the United States and in more than 1000 T-L brand systems installed by Water Dynamics in Australia over more than 40 years.
"The beauty of hydraulic systems - as opposed to electrical systems - is that they employ hydraulic technology that is already very familiar to farmers," Mr Eland said.
"Hydraulics are in all their fixed and mobile plant. So they don't usually have to call out a specialist electrician or other tradesman each time something needs maintenance, which can be a money-saver. Water Dynamics service technicians know these systems inside-out, and can be on-site and have the equipment back working very quickly in the unlikely event there is a breakdown."
The system installed at Greenways includes:
Hydrostatically powered T-L systems are designed to deliver continuous movement.
Mr Eland said gearbox wear was drastically reduced due to the absence of electrically driven system's stop-start operation.
In addition, water and fertilisers are evenly distributed over the crop.
"Another plus of the system chosen for Greenways is that it is inherently safe to use and maintain," Mr Eland said.
"Because our T-L irrigation systems are driven hydraulically, they eliminate the need for high-voltage power.
"The most that will be utilised in T-L systems is 24 volts to power some of the control system options. Because we do not rely on 415-480 volts of electricity to power our drive systems, this has the additional benefit of not being affected by lightning strikes, of which tens of thousands strike SA each year."
For more than 30 years, Water Dynamics has been irrigating Australia, providing irrigation and water management solutions to homes and gardens, dairy farms, paddocks, broadacre crops, horticulture crops, and football fields across the nation.
