La Nina's saving grace in 2023 Gulf Country floods: Tim Cowan at NBRUC

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated September 1 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Stranded cattle in far north west Queensland during the big flood event of March this year. File photo.
La Nina's wetter, cooler summer conditions likely created a buffer to cattle losses in the massive flooding event in the Gulf Country early this year, compared to the devastation of the 2019 event.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

