Texas A&M research on temperament raises eyebrows at NBRUC

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
September 3 2023 - 9:00am
A Nellore-Angus F2 cow, 15 years, with calf from the Texas A&M University research herd. Small udders are a plus of the Nellore contribution to such crosses. Picture courtesy A&M.
Life's too short to endure hateful cows so by all means get rid of them; but if you're actively selecting for temperament you may well be compromising performance.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

