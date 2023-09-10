Farm Online
Home/Dairy/Dairy

Animal welfare and the safety of calves, cows and their handlers is forefront of calf disbudding practices

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
Updated September 11 2023 - 7:01pm, first published September 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calf disbudding removes the horn before it becomes a problem for calves and older cattle. Picture supplied
Calf disbudding removes the horn before it becomes a problem for calves and older cattle. Picture supplied

The practice of disbudding calves rather than dehorning them is growing in Australia as well as overseas, with New Zealand and United Kingdom among other countries encouraging the process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette Severs

Jeanette Severs

Journalist

I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

More from Australian Dairy Farmer News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.