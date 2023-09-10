The practice of disbudding calves rather than dehorning them is growing in Australia as well as overseas, with New Zealand and United Kingdom among other countries encouraging the process.
Disbudding is when the horn buds are removed before the horn attaches itself to the skull, which normally occurs by eight weeks of age.
Dehorning is the process of removing the horn after it attaches itself to the skull, and is potentially a more violent, bloody and distressing process, depending on the age of the animal.
The majority of Australian dairy farmers are ensuring calves are disbudded between two and six weeks old, and the number of farmers ensuring pain relief for calves during the procedure is growing.
In the latest data gathered by Dairy Australia through the 2022 Animal Husbandry and Genetics survey, both practices are showing steady growth.
The number of farmers self-reporting they disbud calves at less than two months of age is 81 per cent, up from 75pc in 2019.
Use of pain relief during the disbud procedure has also increased, from 76pc in 2019, to 89pc in 2022.
The number of farms investing in polled genetics has also grown, from 26pc in 2019 to 37pc in 2022.
While polled genetics is still a small part of the average dairy farmer's herd breeding strategy, this data shows its use is increasing.
Disbudding is more common, because most dairy cattle are born with horns in Australia. It is also an easier and less physically demanding process - for people and animals - than dehorning.
"Dairy calves are born with hornbuds and the potential to grow horns," said Dairy Australia's national lead animal health and fertility Dr Zoe Vogels, a veterinarian and dairy farmer herself.
"Horns are dangerous to other cows and are an occupational health and safety risk for people.
"Disbudding and dehorning are painful at any age.
"The benefits of disbudding young calves includes the process is easier, the dose of pain relief, anti-inflammatory and anaesthetic is less, and it is easier for the animal to recover.
"Disbudding is a simple procedure of burning the bud with hot cautery. It normally takes about a minute.
"After the horn bud attaches to the skull, we're not talking about a simple procedure like disbudding."
Topical sprays remain the most used pain relief method, but local anaesthetic, anti-inflammatories and sedation are also commonly used.
The number of dairy farmers self-identifying they use pain relief is 89pc, which has grown from 76pc in three years.
Topical sprays are used by 56pc of farmers, but a combination of local anaesthetic, anti-inflammatories and sedation has become common.
Sedation has become more commonly used for the comfort of the calf, the ease of the procedure and to comply with community animal welfare expectations.
"Sedation has been commonly used for the last 10 years," Dr Vogel said
"Regardless of how you do it, pain relief is necessary.
"Dairy Australia has done surveys that demonstrate more people are using pain relief, and doing the procedure to younger calves."
A group of calves will be sedated by a vet and undergo the disbudding or dehorning procedure, along with other health checks.
"Sedation needs to be applied by a vet or under supervision or direction of a vet," Dr Vogels said.
"You need someone who is experienced and skilled with applying sedation to be involved with the procedure.
"A local anaesthetic is used to block the nerve so the animal doesn't fell pain.
"An anti-inflammatory is used to reduce the pain for up to two days, as the anaesthetic wears off."
Dr Vogels recommends the farm should have a written procedure that outlines why disbudding occurs, the process to follow before, during and after the procedure, and describing how the facility should be set up.
"It's also a good idea to record what other procedures will be undertaken at the same time," she said.
"This ensures continuity of care between staff, given workforce and labour turn over."
Veterinarian Dr Chelsea Hair has found using sedation during disbudding has benefits for heifers' growth, and said more formal research needs to be undertaken to demonstrate the benefits.
"In West Gippsland it's common for us to use sedation before disbudding," she said.
"There are definite benefits of weight gain and growth. Getting heifers to meet target weights is beneficial for lifetime productivity.
"We need more long term studies to measure these benefits."
Dr Hair commonly performs the disbudding procedure on dairy farms, and includes other procedures at the same time.
"I find farmers are wanting their calves sedated," she said.
"Disbudding is a painful procedure, and you have to firmly hold the animal and do the procedure right.
"It involves using a heated iron. Having a sedated calf means it's safer for the calf and the operator.
"I've seen myself that calves undergoing disbudding without sedation are wary and less friendly with people.
"Calves that receive sedation, even local sedation, are friendly and stay quieter as they grow.
"It's not cheap to get a vet out to do this job on a per calf basis, so I commend the commitment of farmers."
Dr Hair has found sedating the calf means a lot of procedures can be undertaken in the one visit.
That includes ear tagging for biosecurity compliance, genomic or DNA sampling, banding testes, removing extra teats on heifer calves, and vaccinations especially pestivirus and seven in one, and the earnotch test for pestivirus.
"I do a health check on the calf before sedating it, to ensure it is well enough for the operation," she said.
"I'll inject a local pain block on the horn site, to do the procedure in a pain free manner."
It can take up to two minutes for the calf to be unconscious for the procedure.
Then a staff member trims the hair around the hornbud site.
"I burn each horn off from the site and follow up with an antibiotic spray to prevent infection, and a non steroidal anti-inflammatory post-operative pain relief, a local anaesthetic and a local antibiotic after the procedure," Dr Hair said.
She ensures all calves are sitting up on their chest before leaving the farm, and recommends the farmer ensures someone is regularly checking the calves post procedure.
"I generally say a staff member should stay with the calves until they're on their feet," she said.
"Then the calves will be ready for their next feed."
The Australian dairy system is predominantly grazing and calves are usually housed together in groups.
This precludes the use of caustic paste as an alternative to disbudding or dehorning procedures, according to the Australian Veterinary Association.
While it is not illegal to use the paste in Australia, it is not recommended.
Dr Vogels said the difference between Australian and overseas calf raising systems was key to the use of caustic paste.
"A lot of overseas countries have individual housing, while in Australia calves share group housing," Dr Vogels said.
"In group housing, the paste would be rubbed off on other calves, with the potential for damage to calves' eyes and skin form the caustic paste.
"I've seen this happen when I worked overseas - it looked nasty.
"It can be a full thickness chemical burn that is very painful and requires a lot of time to heal.
"Improper application of the paste can cause incomplete disbudding, requiring the more painful and physical dehorning of the animal at a later age."
Caustic paste is not endorsed by peak industry organisations - the Australian Veterinary Association, Dairy Australia, nor Australian Dairy Farmers - for use in Australia.
"Nor is it registered for use," Dr Vogels said.
The Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines for Cattle emphasises that caustic chemicals to disbud the calf can only be used after considering the welfare of the calf, and if it is under 14 days of age, is isolated from other animals, is under close supervision by people, and the calf can be kept dry for 12 hours after treatment.
"Part of the responsibility for dairy farmers is the appropriate use of medications and chemicals," Dr Vogels said.
"This includes using registered products according to the label.
"Any off-label use of a product needs to come under the written guidance of a veterinarian."
Dale and Kahlie Weller have changed their system from dehorning to disbudding calves.
"Dehorning used to take an hour to do 22 calves," Mr Weller said.
"Sometimes I was lucky if I had an hour for the job.
"I never had the time to do more than one group, so it often took five to six weeks to get all the calves done.
"We're rearing 250-300 heifer calves and disbudding is easy and a significant time saving for us.
"There's also the peace of mind that we're doing it right from an animal welfare point of view.
"While there's a cost to sedating calves for the disbudding procedure, the cost is not that big in the scheme of things."
Mr and Mrs Weller share the role of calf rearing on their dairy farm at Longwarry, Vic, relying on three workers for milking and the farm work of shifting cattle and moving fences.
They milk 500-550 Holsteins in a 44-unit rotary, and calve down 420 cows in winter.
"We try to work to our staff's strengths, and ours," Mrs Weller said.
"They like milking and split shifts, feeding cows and shifting fences.
"We do all the calf rearing because we feel it's important to be done the way we want it done, and we like looking after the calves."
The couple have looked at polled genetics but feel the bloodline selection is too narrow for the type of cow they want to breed and milk.
"We're very particular about the criteria we're chasing when choosing bulls," Mr Weller said.
"We have a high production herd and through genetics we've focused on breeding in daughter selection, and Holstein cows with fertility and a smaller stature."
Their calves are housed in a shed for up to 12 weeks, including for a few weeks after weaning.
The calf housing helps with recovery after the disbudding procedure, keeping the calves warm, dry and out of the wind.
The couple combine the process of disbudding with a number of other procedures while the calf is sedated.
"We move the calves into pens at the back of the shed and we book the vet so the calves get a small feed of milk in the early morning, then are fasted for three to four hours before the procedure," Mrs Weller said.
"Anything we suspect is sick or a bit off colour, we won't do them until they're better."
When the vet sedates a calf, it is daubed with paint by Mr or Mrs Weller (so it only receives one dose).
"We'll try and do 80-100 calves at a time. They'll be four to six weeks old. We normally book two vets to come out," Mr Weller said.
"The vets will be disbudding, doing health checks and checking for extra teats on the heifers. Occasionally I'll help with disbudding.
"Kahli and I apply the lignocaine to each calf.
"I'll be inserting the NLIS and ear tags and entering that data into the computer.
"We may start doing their first vaccination at the same time.
"We work as a team."
Post procedure, they make sure the calves are roused and settled on their chests.
"We keep monitoring them during the day to make sure they're comfortable," Mr Weller said.
"In about an hour after the disbudding, a calf will be up and walking around.
"By the time we finish in the last pen, the first pen of calves are alert.
"We'll generally know in 15 minutes if there are going to be any issues with a calf.
"If a calf has some respiratory issues from the sedation, the vet is there to pick that up."
When the calf is alert, it is fed.
Data and information sources from Dairy Australia: Animal Health & Welfare on Australian Dairy Farms Report June 2022 at www.dairyaustralia.com.au/animal-management-and-milk-quality/calf-rearing/disbudding.
