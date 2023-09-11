Hundreds of farmers, including dairy farmers, are learning about the options for growing multispecies pastures, through projects partnered with Dairy Australia, Demo Dairy Foundation, Landcare or other key organisations.
The projects are being informed by the results of sowing trial plots on farms, which are sown and grazed according to the farmer's economic and production targets.
Trial plots vary from a 2.5 hectare control plot to 50 per cent of the farm.
The multispecies varieties include grasses, legumes, cereals, herbs, and broadleaf plants other than legumes.
The projects are focused on improving soil health, reducing the need for fertilisers and other synthetic additives to grow pasture, and growing climate resilience into the farm production system.
The multispecies pastures require a mix of seed varieties, with the number and type of varieties the choice of individual farmers.
Farmers are also recommended to sow winter or cool season and summer or warm season species.
Mechanisms of cultivation have varied according to site, but in mind for everyone is the competitive nature of ryegrass to disrupt establishment of other pastures.
Trials have been held on dryland and irrigated farms.
Among the variables, the management of the farm has a key impact on outcomes.- Associate Professor Helen Suter, University of Melbourne
Associate Professor Helen Suter, from the University of Melbourne, is involved in Dairy Australia partnered projects involving nine dairy farms across Victoria's three dairy regions.
The principals of those farms have grown multispecies pastures for between three and nine years.
While many of these projects were set up for building resilience around drought, the floods of the past couple of years have changed outcomes.
"A prior project assessed ryegrass and multispecies pastures sown and grown in side-by-side plots," Ms Suter said.
"Using a paired paddock approach, we record the varieties people sow, regular pasture cuts, pasture quality assessments and pasture species composition.
"Pasture assessments, production quality, minerals and soil health were made across a year to measure seasonal impacts.
"Unfortunately the wetter climate meant we weren't able to measure drought impacts.
"What we did assess was that multispecies pasture production over a wet year was quite similar to ryegrass production in terms of daily effects of growth.
"There were some differences in soil moisture comparing the multispecies and ryegrass plots, but we haven't been able to investigate the reasons for it."
In this latest project, one of the nine dairy farms being investigated in Victoria is retained as a conventional ryegrass farming system as a type of control.
Management was a key issue, Ms Suter said.
"Among the variables, the management of the farm has a key impact on outcomes," she said.
"The farmer may decide to graze the pasture before it was expected according to the plan.
"Some farmers choose to harvest the crop for silage.
"The purpose of our work is to look at the bigger picture of what is working in different regions, using differing pasture and herd management."
Deep core soil samples are being analysed for carbon, nutrients and root depth, among other measurements.
Agronomist Jade Killoran is involved in a number of trials in south-west Victoria and Gippsland, using an economic lens to assess multispecies pastures and grazing management and an environmental lens to assess the medium to long term soil health outcomes.
Soil moisture probes have assisted with measuring water use efficiency between conventional pastures and deep-rooted multispecies mixes in Gippsland.
Ms Killoran has recommended annual varieties be sown in the first years of the trials, before establishing perennial multi-species pastures.
"As a general rule of thumb, dairy farm pastures are very competitive because of the fertiliser history, and they get renovated regularly so they're quite thick and competitive in that autumn or spring time when we look to sow the multispecies seed mix," she said.
"If the pasture sward is still competitive and not patchy, a herbicide at pre-sowing or cultivation at sowing is needed to allow the multispecies to establish.
"Throughout Victoria, I have witnessed many paddocks direct drilled into active pasture and this usually results in establishment failure.
"I've had to recommend more aggressive termination strategies for that first sowing so we can get the multispecies varieties up and established.
"At least two sowings of an annual mix will allow opportunities for weed control and address any other constraints that pop up.
"The farmer and I use soil health indicators to judge when to sow the perennial multi-variety seed mix if the paddock has production constraints.
"I start with annual multispecies mixes because they are a tough plant and are competitive with established conventional pasture if oversowing is used.
"On an irrigated farm, the ryegrass pasture is usually very competitive.
"Using annuals, as soon as you sow, the seeds generate and you get plants up and going.
"If irrigation has compacted some of the soil, the tap-rooted species can create that space and aeration as they grow, and that benefits the growth of other varieties in the seed mix."
One farmer sowed their first multi-species varieties by direct drill into an oat crop that had been harvested for fodder, then irrigated.
"It was very obvious this was going to be a difficult scenario," Ms Killoran said.
"It was a 'let's do this and see what happens' management decision."
She said the multispecies struggled to compete in the first months.
The oat crop was harvested a second time in November, rain occurred in January, and the multi-species pasture then started growing.
Pre-sowing treatment and cultivation methods have been dependent on soil type and on the farmer's preference.
Power harrows, a Soilkee renovator, a disc drill or a rotor strip till have been used.
"On light soil types, we try to be mindful the soil structure isn't resilient, so may use the disc drill or the Soilkee, which doesn't do a lot of damage," Ms Killoran said.
"On the medium and heavy soil types, there's potentially more root mat and the soil structure is more dense, so a power harrow or rotor strip till can be used to create a seed bed, as these machines are more aggressive in cultivating the seed row.
"All the different cultivation methods were successful, but choices for use were related to grazing management, previous paddock history from cultivation, whether pastures or crops were grown, the soil type, and time of sowing."
Ms Killoran chose a control trial site in south-west Victoria that was what she termed 'a tough environment'.
"On the trial plot, we had to wait for February for contractors to sow the seeds," she said.
"From an input perspective, the power harrow was the least expensive option for cultivation."
Ms Killoran wanted to measure how tough the multispecies were and to benchmark a baseline to sowing varieties on other land.
"The site hasn't been fertilised in at least five years and inputs had been minimal before that," she said.
"The site is a heavy clay, so it doesn't form a seed bed very well, and there's no fertiliser advantage for the seeds."
After germination, the pasture was impacted by crickets, and had to recover and growth become established before being grazed.
The 2.5ha trial block was rotationally grazed over two months with a small mob of nine weaners.
In the first year there has already been a noticeable improvement in dry matter production.
"The base measurement was 3.5 tonnes dry matter per hectare," Ms Killoran said.
"The crop measured 5-5.5tDM/ha."
"Using grazing control, we've significantly improved pasture production on this site."
The trials are ongoing and results will be available through on farm field days and webinars.
Multispecies pastures are being trialled on two dairy farms at opposite ends of Victoria.
Kate Mirams and Peter Neaves, of Newry, Vic, milk 300 spring calving cows off a 106ha irrigated milking platform.
Their original trial plot of 14ha of crop has expanded to 30ha of multispecies pasture.
Simon Schulz, of Timboon, Vic, milks 450-550 cows off 405ha on his organic dairy farm.
Currently 20 per cent of his farm is sown to multi-species pastures.
The owners of each farm are focused on pasture production without using synthetic fertilisers, pesticides or herbicides.
Mr Schulz trialled a rotor strip till, full cultivation with power harrows and using the Soilkee to identify the best sowing method.
"For our soil type - a mix of sandy loam to clay loam - and a permanent ryegrass and clover pasture, we found the Soilkee was the most effective method of application," he said.
The experience has caused him to order his own Soilkee going forward, rather than rely on contractors.
This decision is part of his long-term plans to sow his entire farm with multispecies pasture.
"Getting sowing timed right for establishment is critical because pasture competition is there in our paddocks," Mr Schulz said.
He sows multispecies pasture varieties in autumn and spring.
"It means we're getting summer crop coverage when the ryegrass fails or goes dormant," Mr Schulz said.
"We're getting a lot of annuals going, and we're also getting good penetration of roots into the soil - a 1.5-metre core sample showed root matter down to 600mm after one year.
"We're seeing more fresh pasture and growing more dry matter in cold weather than the perennial ryegrass base."
The autumn multispecies 19 seed mix is mostly annuals with about 20pc perennial varieties.
The spring mix is 21 varieties, also with about 20pc perennial varieties.
"My goal is to mix 50/50 annual and perennial varieties," Mr Schulz said.
Grazing rotation is 45 days and he is looking to extend it to 60 days, as he progressively increases to 100pc of his property sown to multi-species pasture and producing more dry matter.
"Sowing multispecies across the farm means we can expect to be able to build the milking herd to 650 cows and still be an organic farm," Mr Schulz said.
Kate Mirams and Peter Neaves are adapting their farming system to hotter weather and an uncertain irrigation supply.
Their farm at Newry has a history of synthetic fertilisers, fungicides and herbicides, and pastures sprayed out for renovating.
They are trying to improve the subsoil environment for increasing the population of mycorrhizal fungi to improve water retention in their soil, effectively creating carbon sinks on their property.
"We want to grow a luxury amount of plants from our soil, to feed cows that are producing milk," Ms Mirams said.
"We are learning how plants are working, how they are photosynthesising, growing leaves and releasing sugars through their roots for the microbes to eat.
"We are also learning how to use foliar application on the plant for efficient uptake from that liquid to grow and also give more sugars to the microbes and get that microbial population growing."
One of their tools is to measure the effect of multispecies pasture on improving microbial activity in their soil, improving fungi populations and helping them to sequester carbon in their soil to improve water retention.
"As we understand, for healthy soil we need to be conscious of what we are doing for the microbes," Ms Mirams said.
"What we're working towards is improving the plants that will feed the microbes in the soil and the rumen of the cow."
We want to grow a luxury amount of plants from our soil, to feed cows that are producing milk.- Kate Mirams, dairy farmer, Newry, Victoria
Prior to sowing, they laser graded 14ha, then sowed a variety of 14 species of summer crop, followed by a winter crop.
"We like the multi-species but decided to change from crops to pastures," Ms Mirams said.
They used a coating of worm exudates, some microbe spores and some nutrients to help the seeds establish well in their soil.
They did deep core sampling to identify the total phosphorous in their soil, recognising there was a bank from years of fertiliser application; but also recognising they needed to utilise plant growth to maintain a phosphorous store in their soil.
Sowing deep-rooted plants should enable them to aerate the soil to 600mm, including drawing water down to that level.
With this method, they hope to access a water bank as insurance against loss of irrigation and for their multispecies pastures to respond quickly to rain events.
A broad canopy from a variety of plants will also shade and cool the soil in hot summer weather.
"Our goal is to plant multispecies pasture across the whole farm," Ms Mirams said.
"Through the trial we know we didn't grow less feed.
"Some years we grew more feed in spring and less in winter.
"Some of these plants don't have a big role in feeding cattle, but do have a significant role in feeding microbes in the soil.
"Our grazing rotation was 25-50 days. The longer interval allows more change to happen in the soil and a better water infiltration rate."
The return on investment was comparable, especially given there are less inputs when sowing multispecies pastures.
"The cost of producing dry matter tonnage of multi-species pasture was lower than using ryegrass with fertiliser, pasture booster and urea," Ms Mirams said.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email inbox twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.