Farm Online
Home/News

David Littleproud backs Peter Dutton's promise of Indigenous recognition referendum should the Voice to Parliament fail

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 4 2023 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nationals Leader David Littleproud says his party will support Peter Dutton's promise to hold a second referendum to recognise Indigenous Australians in the constitution if the "yes" vote fails and the Coalition wins the next election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.