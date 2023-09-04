Farm Online
Ukraine grain port hit by Russia strike ahead of talks

September 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Russia has launched frequent attacks on Danube ports where grain is shipped from, including Izmail. (EPA PHOTO)
Russia has launched an air attack on one of Ukraine's major grain exporting ports, Ukrainian officials say, hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, were due to hold talks.

