Former Victorian Public Sector Commissioner Adam Fennessy has been appointed on the Prime Minister's recommendation to replace the retiring Andrew Metcalfe as secretary for the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
A statement from Anthony Albanese described Mr Fennessy as an "accomplished public sector leader" who will make an "immediate contribution to the strategic leadership of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and the broader Australian Public Service".
He also said he had "strong subject matter knowledge in primary industries, including well-established relationships with industry, and significant experience in organisational transformation".
Mr Fennessy is currently the dean and chief executive of the Australia and New Zealand School of Government. He also served as secretary of the Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water & Planning, and the Victorian Department of Environment and Primary Industries.
In a statement, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said Mr Fennessy had more than 25 years of public sector experience at state and federal levels.
He received a Public Service Medal (PSM) in 2018 for outstanding leadership in the Victorian public sector, while he has also worked in the private sector as a partner with global advisory firm EY (Ernst & Young).
Mr Fennessy joins the department after the retirement of Mr Metcalfe, who spent more than 40 years in the public service.
"My relationship with Mr Metcalfe was one of strong collaboration and openness," Senator Watt said in a statement.
"I am looking forward to working with Mr Fennessy in partnership with the agricultural sector to strengthen our biosecurity protections, grow our export markets, invest in improved sustainability practices and support our farming communities to prepare for the opportunities of the future."
Mr Fennessy is due to start in the five-year position on September 18.
Senator Watt thanked acting secretary Cindy Briscoe for her leadership in the transition period.
