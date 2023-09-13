Burke and Bronwyn Brandon are measuring natural capital on their 79-hectare grazing property at Moyarra in South Gippsland, Victoria.
The couple has planted vegetation corridors and protected waterways and the farm comprises 60ha of pasture and 19ha of native vegetation.
Mr and Mrs Brandon manage an East Friesian flock, infused with Cheviot, Coopworth, Corriedale and Dorset genetics.
"Our flock is a mixture, but based around the East Friesian," Mr Brandon said.
"Most recently, they've been crossed with Cheviot sheep.
"Now we're breeding the ewes to Witipoll rams.
"All those lambs will be sold with organic accreditation for the meat market."
Originally, they milked their flock as dairy sheep, but in the past two years their business has pivoted to using the same flock for fat lamb production.
"Lambs are weaned at 18kg liveweight.
"That seems to be a good weight for them to go well out in the paddock."
The couple also keeps a small herd of 15 Speckle Park F1 cows on their hill country.
Their farm's organic certification occurred in March this year after a 12 month conversion period, benefitted by 16 years of record keeping.
Mr and Mrs Brandon stock their property for sustainability, using regenerative agriculture principles and a commitment to managing pastures and grazing within an organic system.
Their farm has become a demonstration site for measuring changes in the condition of environmental assets, soil health and soil carbon.
"We're doing carbon monitoring up to one metre deep in our soils.
"There's potential to build carbon deeper in the soil."
As long ago as 2011, Mr and Mrs Brandon allowed CSIRO scientists to sample their soil. In May this year, follow up soil deep core samples were taken.
"This was done to trace any change in the carbon.
"Basically we're trying to do everything we can to build carbon in the soil, so our soils are resilient to fluctuations in the weather."
Initial results indicated a large fluctuation in measured carbon, potentially predicated by the variety of soil types across the farm.
"We have a huge variation in the soils across one paddock.
"Some subsoil was down 600mm, in some areas it was one metre deep.
"We could trace roots growing down in all the samples.
"We can see the success of our strategy to increase the proportion of deep roots, growing down to where the water and minerals are, instead of applying inputs to the surface and the plants retain surface roots."
An average of 4.9 per cent carbon was measured, which Mr Brandon said was a healthy level that can be improved upon.
"Our pH is a bit lower than it should be.
"When the plants aren't in their ideal acidity range, they use carbon to replace nitrogen and phosphorous if those are in short supply.
"We think it's proving there's a healthy bank of carbon in our soils."
They recently hosted a field day, as part of their aim to develop an environmental account for certification by participating in a benchmarking project facilitated by Melbourne Water and Bass Coast Landcare Network.
The project is listed on the Accounting for Nature Environmental Account Registry.
Environmental condition scores measured vegetation in corridors more than 20 metres wide, assessing canopy height, shrubs, groundcover and grass species.
Soils were assessed separately, and measured organic carbon, pH, electrical conductivity, phosphorous and ground cover.
"We're measuring our natural capital for its value across the business, rather than its financial return.
"The environmental condition was rated at 86pc.
"This allows for some improvement, like more native grasses in the pasture and more shrubs in the vegetation corridors.
"We had 90pc groundcover, and that was within the range.
"For our soil type, the minimum measure for soil carbon is 4pc.
"We got 4.9pc - this gave us a satisfactory rating, and gives us a focus for improvement.
"We were able to measure perennial roots one metre deep in the soil.
"These measurements give us a level two certification, which is quite complex in agricultural terms."
Through an emissions assessment they learned they are generating 190 tonnes of emissions (carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide) offset by 80t sequestered by trees. Net emissions was 110t.
Mr Brandon said this baseline data gave them a practical target for improving their net emssions, which includes options of reducing livestock numbers to improving carbon storage in their soil.
One tool might be their participation in a Landcare project called Digging Deeper, where conventional and regenerative pasture systems are compared.
Their farm is managed on regenerative agriculture principles, and a comparison property nearby uses conventional farming.
"We measured biological life and carbon in the soil.
"There was overall a 10-15 pc higher carbon, biology, minerals and nutrients between our farm and the comparison farm.
"The pH of our soil was 5.8.
"The conventional farm was below 5.5.
"Having a higher level of carbon in the soil has enabled us to have longer growing seasons, holding green pasture for longer into the summer than when we moved here.
"We're building carbon in the soil by giving the pasture enough rest time to process leaf litter and build root resilience.
"Our inputs were lower, and what I take from that is the biology and carbon in the soil was looking after itself.
"Not taking silage and hay off regularly has enabled the soil to build its own reserves."
Mr Brandon said they nominated their property for field assessments because of the importance of measuring and auditing properties - whether small or large acreage, and whether or not they are farmed - for their involvement in Landcare projects.
But he is also interested in applying scientific rigour to localising the assessment processes.
"People are looking to gain understanding about what carbon accounting is and why they should be involved.
"Any project needs to be simple enough for people to want to do it.
"Some of the measuring is simple, and some of it is complicated.
"An app that replaces the paperwork would be more effective.
"It's mobile technology, so you can take it out to the paddock and enter the data directly into it."
Mr and Mrs Brandon aim to use the environmental monitoring and measurements to give weight to their provenance story.
"You could possibly use it to attract investment, or to report to investors and prove what you've done to improve environmental condition.
"For us, it's of value to the story of provenance of the product we're creating here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.