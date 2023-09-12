Farm Online
Productive 835 hectares of Forbes grain and livestock country

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
September 12 2023 - 10:00am
Noorongong is 835 hectares (2064 acres) of highly productive grain and livestock country located close to GrainCorp's Red Bend depot, about 10 minutes drive south of Forbes.

