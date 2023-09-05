Drier conditions persist

August was the third consecutive month that sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific were into the El Nino range, but the Australian Bureau of Meteorology maintains that neutral status persists because of lack of support for an El Nino in the atmospheric features, such as the south east trade winds in the western Pacific maintaining sufficient strength to be classified as neutral. Also, SSTs in the Coral Sea and parts of the Tasman Sea remain warmer than average which does not occur in a "full blown" El Nino.
That said however, there are other aspects that are certainly El Nino like, such as above average winter maximum temperatures across Australia, especially in August, which is a classic El Nino feature. However, as to when the atmosphere will completely couple with the ocean remains unknown.
Looking at SSTs across the Pacific Ocean, the entire equatorial region remains broadly above average, though in August the intensity of the warm water in the eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean strengthened further while the Coral and Tasman seas did see some slight but at this stage insignificant cooling near the Australian coastline.
The sub-surface temperature patterns in the Pacific Ocean have not changed much in the past month with broadly warm water existing 100m below the surface. This means we can continue to expect a feed of warm water to upwell across the eastern Pacific and the warm water pool in the eastern Pacific will likely stay for many months and likely into early next year.
The impacts of drier conditions across Australia have become more apparent over the past month with another month of significantly below average rainfall for NSW, northern Victoria and much of Queensland and warmer than average temperatures. This trend is expected to intensify in the coming months with well above average maximum temperatures likely throughout the entire spring and also into at least early summer. Regardless of the technical classification in the Pacific Ocean, the ocean patterns in the Pacific are not overly conducive to the development of rainfall.
What is happening to our west therefore becomes significant as well. A weak positive Indian Ocean Dipole in the Indian Ocean has developed and this slightly reduces the potential for rain and northwest cloud bands to occur which, in turn, favours below average rainfall across the south east and east of Australia this spring and early summer. This does not mean no rainfall - just below average rainfall is expected. As we get closer to summer, the impact of any IOD patterns decrease.
