Farm Online
Home/Weather

Impacts of drier conditions becoming more apparent

By Don White, Weatherwatch
September 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drier conditions persist
Drier conditions persist

August was the third consecutive month that sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific were into the El Nino range, but the Australian Bureau of Meteorology maintains that neutral status persists because of lack of support for an El Nino in the atmospheric features, such as the south east trade winds in the western Pacific maintaining sufficient strength to be classified as neutral. Also, SSTs in the Coral Sea and parts of the Tasman Sea remain warmer than average which does not occur in a "full blown" El Nino.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.