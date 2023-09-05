A lifetime of involvement in agriculture has led to Deborah Morice coming out of retirement to take on the role of regional manager for DairyTas.
In addition to being a farmer herself, the 63-year-old has held many industry roles including at Ashgrove Cheese and Fonterra and she is the current chair of the Tasmanian Women in Agriculture group.
"I love the dairy industry...and the dairy industry has been very good to me," Mrs Morice, from Parkham, Tas, said.
"I'm passionate about seeing young people succeed and the dairy industry has so much to offer - it's just not milking cows and we don't talk about that enough."
Mrs Morice said being a farmer herself would help in the role.
"I am very conscious of delivering the programs that farmers want," she said.
"Especially in the north-east where I farmed, those people know what I did and what I achieved.
"I have always been involved and they know that I'm passionate about it."
Throughout her time in the industry, Mrs Morice has seen a positive change in how women see themselves in the industry.
"I have been involved in Women in Ag since 1994, which is the inception of Women in Ag," she said.
"I took on the chair role for the same reason I took on this role - I wanted to lift the profile.
"Women are now proud to say they are farmers.
"When I started, they were very hesitant and still some are but honestly 20 years ago, would you have found a woman doing this job?
"We have come a long way."
When asked what she hoped her legacy would be in this role, Mrs Morice said she would bring an "honest and upfront" approach to the role.
"I want to be remembered as someone who achieved and did what she said she would try and do," she said.
"I am honest and upfront and I just want to see the industry progress but I want to be remembered for helping do that."
