Bald Rock's proven history of cattle production

Signature 941 hectare (2325 acre) Tenterfield district property Bald Rock has a proven history of backgrounding steers to export feeder weights in addition to turning off quality weaners from a 450 cow Wagyu breeding herd.
Offered by the Krafft family, the property has an enviable reputation of selling high end Wagyu cattle to industry leading lotfeeders, backgrounders and processors.
Bald Hill has been managed with regenerative grazing practices and has been virtually destocked in the run-up to its October 13 auction.
The softly undulating property with respectfully cleared grasslands is privately located 22km south east of Tenterfield, positioning it for good access to a number of major feedlots, saleyards, and abattoirs.
Bald Rock is particularly notable for its high level water security.
The enhanced water system incorporates spring-fed water reticulated to numerous trough sites situated throughout the property's 32 main grazing paddocks.
The amount of available water allows for further paddock subdivision and the opportunity to increase the amount of rotational grazing.
Livestock thrive on the sheltered pastures that have both native and introduced grasses and medics.
Improvements include a very well set up set of hydraulically equipped cattle yards, numerous sheds and other outbuildings.
The attractive Bald Rock homestead boasts four large bedrooms, wide verandahs, a well appointed kitchen, and a large open plan living and dining area that opens to a comfortable sunroom overlooking the tennis court.
There is also a second, two bedroom home that would be suitable for a manager or to accommodate a second family.
The home has a large open plan living/dining area and looks over a nearby running creek.
There has also been on-property studies for a beneficial carbon project.
Bald Rock will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on October 13.
Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, and Mark Clothier, 0459 111 083, Ray White Rural.
