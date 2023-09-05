Farm Online
Australia Post seeks to increase stamp price to $1.50

By Neve Brissenden
September 5 2023 - 2:00pm
Australia Post has requested to change the price of basic postage from $1.20 to $1.50 from January. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Letter-senders could soon face a price hike of 25 per cent at the mailbox as Australia Post seeks a stamp price increase.

