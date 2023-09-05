John Deere 1 Series Round Balers also reduce operator fatigue using integrated technology that automates gate cycle functions. Baler automation automatically opens and closes the gate at the right time, eliminating repetitive tasks, reducing operator error and minimising downtime, helping farmers produce bales as quickly as possible. A new, standard 8-inch G5e display provides operators with an easy-to-learn, consistent experience, giving them total visibility and control over baling operations. The 1 Series also features a new optional High-Capacity Pickup, which internal testing showed could pick up and feed crop with up to 33 per cent increased capacity compared to previous models.