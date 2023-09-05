Innovative Bale Doc technology, to document bale moisture and weight in near real-time, is now available to Australian and New Zealand round bale producers with the launch of the new John Deere 1 series round balers.
In addition to optimising moisture and ensuring consistent bale weight, Bale Doc sends data into John Deere Operations Center for post-harvest analysis, to help operators make informed decisions about key production factors such as nutrient management, and to reduce input costs.
John Deere production systems manager Stephanie Gersekowski said the 1 Series would deliver consistent, high-quality bales for hay operations of all sizes.
"Bale Doc introduces precision ag technology previously only available in broadacre applications to hay and forage production, providing near real-time moisture and weight data, in addition to bale count and other agronomic information," Ms Gersekowski said.
"On board, this information will allow operators to monitor and track bale location and baling conditions, while remote managers can leverage this data to more effectively plan workflow and logistics to save time and money."
When Bale Doc is used with John Deere Operations Center, it can support post-season analysis of yield and productivity via the harvest layer, and fleet management and planning through hours and fuel usage via JDLink.
"Every bale recorded through Bale Doc is like a mini-income statement for your entire production cycle," Ms Gersekowski said.
John Deere 1 Series Round Balers also reduce operator fatigue using integrated technology that automates gate cycle functions. Baler automation automatically opens and closes the gate at the right time, eliminating repetitive tasks, reducing operator error and minimising downtime, helping farmers produce bales as quickly as possible. A new, standard 8-inch G5e display provides operators with an easy-to-learn, consistent experience, giving them total visibility and control over baling operations. The 1 Series also features a new optional High-Capacity Pickup, which internal testing showed could pick up and feed crop with up to 33 per cent increased capacity compared to previous models.
"Our customers have told us reliability, serviceability and productivity were three key factors they considered when selecting a new round baler," Ms Gersekowski said.
"With that in mind, the 1 Series has new features to boost baling capacity and precision agriculture technology that provides agronomic data to support growers in making decisions to increase efficiency and productivity."
Net-Lift Assist comes as an option, delivering a 90pc reduction in lifting effort.
