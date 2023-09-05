Farm Online
John Deere balers offer leading technology

Updated September 14 2023 - 11:07am, first published September 5 2023 - 5:20pm
The John Deere 451R Variable Chamber Wrapping Baler captures critical bale data with precision. Picture supplied
The John Deere 451R Variable Chamber Wrapping Baler captures critical bale data with precision. Picture supplied

Innovative Bale Doc technology to document bale moisture and weight in near real-time is now available to Australian and New Zealand round bale producers with the launch of the new John Deere 1 Series round balers.

