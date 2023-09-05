Bourgault's new 4420 deep knife drill was on display at the recent AgQuip event and it's designed to tackle heavy ground.
The machine was first shown at the Mallee Machinery Field Days held at Speed, Victoria, in August.
Bourgault operations manager for eastern Australia Shannon Prideaux said it generated so much interest at Speed that a couple of units have already been sold into Australia.
"It's undergone 18 months of testing across 4000 hectares of crop, primarily in Western Australia and South Australia," Mr Prideaux said.
Bourgault is known as a a world leader in air seeding technology and the 4420 was purposefully designed and built for Australian conditions.
The 4420 deep knife drill combines a robust and easy to adjust deep knife opener along with a durable and versatile frame that can be paired with any Bourgault air cart. It can also accommodate on-board liquid tanks.
The drill is available in 12 metre 3-plex or 18m 5-plex working widths, with both sizes folding to 5.5m for ease of transport.
Mr Prideaux said with labour shortages a major issue for the agricultural industry, operating a large machine like the 4420 can help farmers get over ground more quickly.
Seed and fertiliser placement is also optimised, with the deep ripping knife in front to put fertiliser and then the seed knife following behind on a parallel arm.
Convenient depth adjustment is achieved through the frame height which is set via shims on the main frame cylinders, which determine the digging depth.
The deep working fertiliser shank is a rigid shank with on-the-go adjustable hydraulic breakout from 68 kilograms to 450kg.
Fertiliser drop is optimised for 120 millimetre to 165mm working depth and the knife points are 16mm wide.
The heavier built two-row main frame can achieve superior penetration, while a bolt-on three-row sub-frame offers increased flexibility in opener layouts.
The TruTrac coulter system option can help manage troublesome field residue.
There is also ground-following 1:1 contour ratio, durable opener with 250 hour greasing intervals and easy depth adjustment with a simple handle and pin.
