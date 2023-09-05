Hardi creates excellence hub

Hardi is developing a centre of excellence at Cavan in Adelaide's north, where the company will design and manufacture broadacre self-propelled crop protection sprayers, specifically for the Australian market.
The move is estimated to swell HARDI's current team of 130 employees by about 20 per cent.
Hardi chief executive Bill Franklin said the development came about after discussions held in Paris in July with the organisation's parent company EXEL Industries, the largest specialised manufacturer of crop protection sprayers in the world.
"We set out a five year plan of what we believed we needed to achieve to sure up Hardi's future in the important Australian market," he said.
"We went to Paris with our four point plan. The first of those points was that we design and develop a quick-to-market update for our 9000 litre Rubicon self-propelled sprayer. The second point was that we obtain EXEL's permission to distribute the Apache self-propelled sprayer in Australia."
Mr Franklin said the third point had a "slightly longer horizon".
"It was that we obtain consent from EXEL to design, develop and manufacture a successor to the Rubicon here in Australia," he said. "The fourth point was that we do the same with the Saritor self-propelled sprayer.
"Thankfully EXEL considered the positive implications of having machines specifically designed for purpose in the important Australian market."
Mr Franklin said EXEL also considered the environmental benefits and carbon footprint of having machines manufactured here in Australia and not "shipped half way around the world".
"We were very grateful that EXEL recognised that we have the structure, the talent and the position in the market to create a centre of excellence here in Australia for broadacre sprayers," he said.
Before this agreement, manufacturing in Adelaide has been limited mainly to HARDI's range of trailed sprayers and assembly of French manufactured self-propelled sprayer drive trains.
