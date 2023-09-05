Farm Online
Hardi creates excellence hub

Paula Thompson
Paula Thompson
September 5 2023
Detailing a machine.
Testing a sprayer.
A Hardi sprayer in the process of being manufactured at the company's Adelaide-based centre of excellence. Pictures Paula Thompson
Hardi is developing a centre of excellence at Cavan in Adelaide's north, where the company will design and manufacture broadacre self-propelled crop protection sprayers, specifically for the Australian market.

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

