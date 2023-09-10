The 2023 Rural Woman of the Year will be revealed at a gala event in Canberra tomorrow night.
Running for more than two decades, the award, which is proudly supported by ACM Agri, has boosted the exposure of more than 300 like-minded women vying to instill change in their communities.
Alongside a $15,000 Westpac grant, each annual state winner is offered mentoring, resources and support via its nation-wide network of business and community leaders.
The runner up will receive an additional $15,000, and the national winner will receive an additional $20,000.
AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said the awards night on September 12 was a great opportunity to celebrate the contribution of all the 2023 national finalists.
Let's meet them:
Founder of Huds and Toke, Emma Gibbons is an entrepreneur who is passionate about innovation, sustainability and reducing carbon emissions by utilising insect protein in her pet treats.
Instead of relying on traditional sources of raw materials, Emma had a vision to work directly with agricultural businesses to purchase produce that couldn't be sold and farmed insects to incorporate into her products.
Her business ingenuity caught the attention of doughnut giants Krispy Kreme, which resulted in about 400,000 'doggie doughnuts' shipped to Krispy-Kreme outlets across the United States, and Australia last year allowing the chain to offer a novelty category to customers on International Dog Day.
"Receiving this recognition really cements my drive to showcase what we as women can do in the agricultural and manufacturing industries," Emma said.
"And, hopefully, I can be of some inspiration to other women in our industries to show that innovation, plus an amazing all-women team, can really create new markets and help producers to think outside the square with their commodities."
Founder of Grief Connect, Michelle Moriarty is helping widowed people across Australia to reduce social isolation, improve mental health outcomes and normalise conversations about grief.
It's a mission that has a deep personal connection for Michelle. She unexpectedly became a widow when her late partner Nathan died in 2018.
Michelle's life-altering experience, combined with her impressive 18-year career as a social worker and counsellor, fueled her passion to create a support system for those who are struggling with grief.
"There are over 1 million widows across Australia and winning the WA award has given me the opportunity to open public conversations about our widowed community, increase our visibility, raise awareness around death related grief and assist moving forward to ensure our regional communities continue to thrive," Michelle said.
In 2018, Michelle founded the WA Young Widowed Support Group and in 2022, when Michelle's father passed away unexpectedly, she founded the Grief Connect Over 55s Widowed Support Group.
Eileen Breen is a passionate advocate for sustainable business and co-founder of NTEX with a track record of creating new enterprises and projects that prioritise environmental responsibility. Eileen is inspired by the power of circular economies and sustainability.
It's something that's been applied in her own family's civil construction business, NTEX, which pivoted to recycling and recovering demolition waste, saving more than 60,000 tonnes of concrete and asphalt from landfill.
Eileen believes that all businesses can be a force for good and that has led to her SustainAbility project. The initiative offers practical workshops for businesses to implement circular economy and sustainability initiatives, turning waste into wealth.
"Being involved in these awards is a fantastic opportunity to learn, grow and meet other inspiring rural women from across Australia," Eileen said.
Founder of Leading Rein, Melissa Duniam is an advocate for life-long learning and is sharing her knowledge of working alongside horses in a trail-blazing leadership development program.
When Melissa almost lost her leg in a farming accident in 2016 she wasn't able undertake the same on-farm roles. Inspired by her grandfather who picked up horsemanship later in life, Melissa began researching equine-assisted learning.
Five years later, she completed the EAL training and founded her business Leading Rein, working with people and teams to improve workplace culture, build communication and relationships.
Melissa plans to use her grant to expand her business and share the benefits of equine-assisted learning with the wider community.
Co-founder of Grown Not Flown, Nikki Davey has a vision to see the local cut flower industry bloom, using her skills in business and digital product development to support small-scale growers.
Since taking on the family farm at Glenmore, in central Victoria in 2019, Nikki has embraced regenerative agriculture, planting truffles and perennial wildflowers.
As a budding flower farmer Nikki saw a need for technologies dedicated to small-scale growers.
"As a self-funded startup, often progress can be very slow and so this Westpac grant will be an absolute game changer for us and what we can achieve in the next 12 months," Nikki said.
Along with her cousin, she developed a free digital platform and app to connect consumers with local sustainable flower farmers, reducing 'flower miles' and supporting micro economies.
It's the first platform of its kind in Australia but has global capabilities and has struck a chord with users overseas.
Ali Paulett is the founder of the Bush DeVine Indigenous Australian native garden and managing director of Paulett Wines. She is a passionate advocate for food education, collaboration with First Nations people and community connection.
A devoted mother of three, Ali values family above all else, and this value extends to the 30 employees she manages within Paulett Wines. She has a genuine passion for all aspects of the wine industry, including grape growing, processing, production and domestic and international sales.
Established in 2010, Bush DeVine was SA's first bush garden and features 40 different native plant species. In addition to being a popular attraction, the garden supplies the Winery Restaurant, which opened in 2015.
Michelle Leonard, Founder, Artistic Director and Conductor of Moorambilla Voices, is the artistic visionary with a strong motivation to amplify creative opportunities for regional children and young adults.
Moorambilla Voices is more than just a choir - it's a life-changing educational program that ignites passion and potential in regional and remote children and youth.
Through Moorambilla Voices, Michelle has spent 18 years working with the communities of regional and remote NSW, empowering regional children and youth to dream big and pursue excellence in their own lives.
"I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities this award provides to further amplify the positive impact of Moorambilla Voices which has, and always will be, built on the pillars of access, equity, excellence, inclusion and respect. We all lift on a rising tide," Michelle said.
