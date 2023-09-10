Farm Online
2023 Rural Woman of the Year finalists announced

Updated September 11 2023 - 12:28pm, first published September 10 2023 - 10:00am
Top row from left: Melissa Duniam, Nikki Davey and Michelle Leonard. Bottom row from left: Eileen Breen, Emma Gibbons, Ali Paulett and Michelle Moriarty.
The 2023 Rural Woman of the Year will be revealed at a gala event in Canberra tomorrow night.

