How China's national pig herd rebuild is impacting mutton demand

With Chinese pork production now back to levels seen before the African Swine Fever crisis, a better supply of cheaper domestic pork is likely to hamper mutton demand and prices within China.
Analysis from Mecardo highlights that pork production has recovered in China over the past three years and that the price of pigs in the nation have now fallen to five-year lows.
With mutton having experienced increased demand while China sought out alternative protein sources, it's anticipated that more readily available pork supplies could curb growth in what is Australia's biggest mutton export market.
According to China's National Bureau of Statistics, the output of pork in 2022 was 55.41 million tons, up by 4.6 percent.
At the end of the year, 452.56 million pigs were registered in the total stocks, up by 0.7pc compared with that at the end of 2021, and 699.95 million pigs were slaughtered, up by 4.3 percent over the previous year.
While imported mutton makes up a small proportion of China's protein supplies, any decline in demand can have a major impact on Australian markets, Mecardo analyst Angus Brown said.
Mr Brown said while mutton exports to China for July and August were stronger than during the same months in 2022, they were down from May and June, despite strong supplies and low prices.
Weaker sheep slaughter during July is expected to be one of the reasons by the dip in exports.
"Now the pig herd's back, it's combining with other production factors and having an affect on Australian sheepmeat," he said.
"The decline in pork production was a big reason why mutton prices spiked so hard.
"The beef side is a bit more protected, given there's so much competition in the market."
In 2018 the world pig herd was roughly 2.1 billion head, with China accounting for 55pc of that.
By 2019 the impact of African Swine Fever has seen the world pig herd drop by 12pc and China's market share fell to 48pc.
According to a report from United States Department of Agriculture, during the 2018-2019 period household data showed that alongside an 11pc decrease in pork purchases, there was a 3pc increase in beef and mutton purchases and a 20pc increase in poultry purchases as Chinese consumers looked to other meats amidst the pork crisis.
According to a monthly CPI report during November 2019, consumer meat prices had risen to see mutton 14.3pc higher than a year and beef 22.2pc higher, while pork was 110.2pc more expensive.
Mr Brown said during 2019 to 2021, the pork deficit in China was 36 million tonnes, compared to the previous three year period.
"Our exports were a drop in the ocean, but the demand no doubt helped support prices," he said.
The price of pigs in China now sits at about $3.20/kg lwt in Australian terms, still higher than prices garnered by mutton in Australian saleyards at present, with the national indicator around $1.30.
Mr Brown said any further declines in mutton pricing would bring up questions of viability for producers.
"I don't thinks price can go much lower than what they have," he said.
"We're scraping the bottom of the barrel already."
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has forecast the value of mutton exports will drop to $1.1 billion in 2023-24, down 14pc from an estimated $1.3 billion in 2022-23.
