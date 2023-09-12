Farm Online
How China's national pig herd rebuild is impacting mutton demand

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
September 12 2023
Market analysis from Mecardo highlights how China's recovering pork production is among the factors affecting Chinese mutton demand.
With Chinese pork production now back to levels seen before the African Swine Fever crisis, a better supply of cheaper domestic pork is likely to hamper mutton demand and prices within China.

