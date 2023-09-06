Farm Online
Non-declared wool costing growers money

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
September 7 2023 - 6:00am
AWEX data shows non-declared wool is being hit with significant discounts.
Producers who don't complete the National Wool Declaration are losing out on money, with non-declared wool being hit with significant discounts.

