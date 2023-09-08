Farm Online
Home/News

Iirrigated lucerne the key to small Victorian farm sold for $4000/ac

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 9 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A centre pivot spray was the key feature of this unremarkable farm block on the edge of Rushworth.
A centre pivot spray was the key feature of this unremarkable farm block on the edge of Rushworth.

A partly irrigated farming block on the edge of Rushworth in northern Victoria has sold for $4000 per acre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.