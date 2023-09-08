A partly irrigated farming block on the edge of Rushworth in northern Victoria has sold for $4000 per acre.
The grazing block across 65 hectares (160 acres) sold for a respectable $640,000.
The block is located about 3km north of Rushworth and about the same distance from the enormous Waranga Basin.
Without a home as a lifestyle offering, its key feature was secure water with 19 hectares of lucerne under pivot sprays.
It has 1.5km of direct frontage to the Waranga Western Channel on its northern boundary along with two dams.
It is described as having both undulating and flat country with some established trees and others planted and fenced.
The block is currently used for cropping and sheep grazing producing wool/fat lambs and lucerne hay.
Agents from Puppa and Gaehl Real Estate suggested it would also be ideal as an out paddock for dairy cows.
Power runs near eastern boundary but is not connected to this property.
Agents suggest the eventual owner would have to apply to the local council to build a home on the block.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.