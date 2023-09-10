Farm Online
Advanced Air Mobility drones in Australian aviation by 2030

By Jamieson Murphy
September 11 2023 - 9:00am
In the next decade, AAM could revolutionise regional aviation. Pictures supplied.
In the next decade, regional passengers could be flying from town to town in electric automated drones that take off vertically, according to the Albanese government.

