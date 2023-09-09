A price of $875,000 has been suggested for a Jutland Valley farm in the Eden Valley east of Adelaide.
At that price, the 47 hectare (116 acre) grazing property with its century-old homestead is on the market at just over $7500 per acre.
The new buyer will be able to take advantage of an extensive tree planting program across the property 20 years ago which saw 14ha of the farm re-vegetated.
The farm is connected to mains power but has a solar system with a handy feed-in-tariff.
The septic system recycles water which is dispersed on the garden and orchard area.
A good quality bore with a 14 megalitre water licence is connected to numerous stock troughs.
The little farm is about 75km east of Adelaide.
The land is fully fenced with numerous paddocks and the land is a mixture of flat to undulating land of sandy loam soils with a couple of rises and some pockets of stone on the rises.
The farm is currently set up for sheep although there are areas which can be cropped for hay or irrigated for lucerne.
Agents from Inwood Real Estate said the property would suit, sheep, cattle or horses with appropriate changes to fences if needed.
It has sheep yards, a large workshop and sundry shedding.
The three-bedroom homestead was built in the 1920's and is said to be in good condition with timber floors and high ceilings.
For more information contact Richard Inwood on 0428 606420.
