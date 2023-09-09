Farm Online
The 116 acre grazing property is for sale at just over $7500/ac

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 10 2023 - 8:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The 47 hectare (116 acre) grazing property with its century-old homestead is on the market at just over $7500 per acre. Pictures from Inwood Real Estate
A price of $875,000 has been suggested for a Jutland Valley farm in the Eden Valley east of Adelaide.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

