Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Farmers turning towards local training options to find skilled workers

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
September 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Seuren, Gippsland Jersey, Lang Lang, prefers to hire skilled, local workers over migrant workers for his farm. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Jake Seuren, Gippsland Jersey, Lang Lang, prefers to hire skilled, local workers over migrant workers for his farm. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Jake Seuren has had his fair share of difficulties in finding skilled farmers to help out at his Lang Lang, Vic, dairy farm, Gippsland Jersey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.