Trundle property auction delayed following surge in late interest

The auction of the highly productive 3115 hectare (7698 acre) Trundle grazing and cropping aggregation Glendale has been delayed until September 21.
Located at Trundle, the aggregation is being offered by Anthony and Michael Drenkhahn, whose family took up the original block 130 years ago.
Nutrien Harcourts had been scheduled to auction the property on September 7. However, Forbes-based marketing agent Ainslie Toole said there had been a surge in late interest from potential buyers and the decision to extend the selling process by two weeks.
The four adjoining properties that make up the aggregation are: Glendale (1214ha/3000 acres), Kilmarnoch (837ha/2068 acres), Cardungle (738ha/1824 acres) and Moira (327ha/807 acres).
There is about about 2428ha (6000 acres) of arable country.
The aggregation has run up 6000 mixed sheep - typically 2000 Merino ewes and progeny - as well as 1200ha of farming. The aggregation is also equally suited to meat sheep or cattle.
The country comprises of mainly red loams with some heavier red clay loams. The well drained, mostly flood free country is said to perform particularly well in wetter years.
Some 647ha of wheat, 154ha of canola, 73ha of lupins and 287ha of barley is being offered with the property.
Timbers include wilga, box, kurrajong, rosewood and pine with a small area of ironbark and gum.
Water is supplied from 49 dams and Kadungle Creek as well as a connection to the town supply. The average annual rainfall is about 500-550mm (20-21 inches).
Improvements include machinery sheds, shearing sheds, yards and silos.
There is also a four bedroom, two bathroom homestead on Glendale and a five bedroom, two bathroom homestead on Kilmarnock.
The Glendale aggregation will be auctioned online as a whole by Nutrien Harcourts on September 21.
Contact Ainslie Toole, 0407 946 838, or Matt Coady, 0455 543 057, or Nutrien Harcourts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.