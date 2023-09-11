Leading Northern Rivers cattle breeding business Sumo says its animal welfare program is helping ensure the on-farm safety of its cattle.
Livestock manager Eric Fraser said safety of both people and animals was the overriding consideration in the management of the business, and that included the importance of animal welfare.
"Animal welfare is a big part of the safety of the cattle," Mr Fraser said.
"We are basically a grass based operation and we aim to maintain our cattle in a good safe environment because we want our cattle in good condition all the time."
Sumo runs a specialist herd of 1500 head full cow herd within about 20km radius of Grafton, NSW, producing about 400 bulls for the Australian industry.
Sumo also produces large numbers of females that are sold throughout the industry as breeders.
The remaining male portion is sent to Rangers Valley Feedlot near Glen Innes where they are grown for their marbled, high value meat.
In addition to low stress stock handling, the animal welfare program includes the use to pain relief for all animal husbandry procedures.
Mr Fraser said he first sourced the Dechra pain relief product Tri-Solfen from McGregor Gourlay in Grafton three years ago.
"When we first started using Tri-Solfen we found it an easy to use product," Mr Fraser said.
"We saw the calves went back to their mother much quicker post processing and they didn't seem to be in pain compared to before we were using pain relief.
"The calves also seemed to settle a lot better when they went back to the paddock and maintain their daily gains."
Tri-Solfen is applied directly to the wound through an applicator. In addition to a short and longer acting pain relief, the distinctive blue gel pain relief contains adrenaline to stop bleeding and an antiseptic.
Mr Fraser said he recommended the use of pain relief to all producers breeding horned cattle.
"It is something every producer in Australia and throughout the world should be using whenever they are processing horned cattle or castrating steers," Mr Fraser said.
