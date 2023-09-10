Agents have suggested a price of $8250 per acre for a choice grazing block at Gorae West, just north-west of Portland.
At that price the 80 hectare (197 acre) block would be handy add-on farm country at just over $1.6 million.
Agents from A1 Real Estate Solutions said the Kenny Lane property offers a wide range of possibilities for use, including sheep, beef, horses or even an expansion to existing farm land.
"The opportunities are truly endless," they said.
Just 20 minutes from Portland, the property could also provide a handy lifestyle for a potential buyer.
The block has three spacious paddocks, each with its own dam, allowing for easy access to stock water.
The tracks are well-formed for ease of navigating the property.
Agents say the property's fencing is "excellent".
"Whether you are looking to start a new agricultural venture, expand your current farmland or simply enjoy the tranquillity of rural living, this property is sure to impress," agents said.
"With its prime location and ample space, it is truly a rare find. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this beautiful property your own."
For more information contact Michael Golby at A1 Real Estate on 0409 527029.
