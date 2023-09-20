Top-flight genetics set for Carabar's first sale in Blackall

The top 30 Carabar bulls born between February to March in 2022 have been specifically set aside for the inaugural Carabar Angus Blackall Bull Sale, being held at the Blackall Saleyards on Tuesday, October 24. Picture supplied

Darren Hegarty's goal of creating a more central bull-buying avenue for his Western clients will be realised on Tuesday, October 24, when the inaugural Carabar Angus Blackall Bull Sale is held.

Mr Hegarty said the idea for the sale, which will be held from 10am at the Blackall Saleyards, first came to mind close to six years ago.

"The drought back then delayed the sale from going ahead earlier. Our numbers are back up now so now was as good a time as any to establish the sale," he said.

A total of 52 bulls, including 47 Angus, four Ultrablacks and one Brangus bull, will be offered, including 30 high-quality Carabar bulls born between February to March in 2022.

"The bulls selected are the best of that age group, with a little bit of frame under them and a great temperament shown in each.

"They've been kept aside specifically for this sale and have been prepared predominantly on lucerne hay, with a bit of brewers grain."

Premier Hingaia Q63 will be strongly represented with eight of his sons catalogued for the sale. Also on offer will be five sons each of Carabar Mascot M42 and Carabar Judge J22, while Carabar Gun Smoke G53 and Carabar Lotto N31 each have four sons in the lineup.

Lot 3 in the inaugural Carabar Angus Blackall bull sale draft, Carabar Thorpe T142. Picture supplied

CAMERONS CIRCLE BACK TO CARABAR

One person who has experienced the benefits of Carabar genetics first-hand is commercial breeder Doug Cameron at Nive Downs near Augathella, Qld.

Mr Cameron, with his wife Rachelle, purchased Nive Downs in 2004 and has utilised Angus in the program there for 15 years.

"We join Angus bulls to our entire Brahman breeding herd, with this first cross then crossed with Charolais for a terminal cross, which contains the hybrid vigour provided by all three breeds," Mr Cameron said.

Through this process, the Camerons produce lines of straight black cows, with high fertility and growth rates, with Angus bulls chosen for high 400-day gains.

Their terminal first-cross steers are sold as heavy feeders, while the heifers are sold directly off their mothers.

Lot 6 in the inaugural Carabar Angus Blackall bull sale draft, Carabar Taraginda T178. Picture supplied

Mr Cameron said the high marbling in the bulls from Carabar was a focal point of their attraction to the article Mr Hegarty produces.

"We initially purchased eight A bulls from Darren, and we've continued to use Carabar genetics since.

"We have tried other sales and other studs but will always gravitate back to Carabar.

"The overall quality of the Carabar bulls, combined with what they've provided for us performance-wise in our first cross has stood out."

He said the Carabar bulls appeal for their frame and length, growth, fertility, strong bloodlines, and temperament.

"Our three children help with mustering so it's important for us to have quiet cattle. The Carabar bulls are dead quiet, we've never had an issue with them.

"Darren always goes out of his way to help us, and we appreciate that he doesn't overfeed them for sale. As soon as we get the Carabar bulls home and put them in with the Brahmans they're ready to work."

Lot 9 in the inaugural Carabar Angus Blackall bull sale draft, Carabar Gunsmoke T133. Picture supplied

SALE PARTICULARS

All bulls have had injections of 7 in 1, 3 Day, Pestiguard, Vibrovax, Long Range, 3 Germ Blood and have tested negative for Pestivirus. All bulls have been examined and semen tested and most have been morphology tested.

Photos of the bulls selected for the sale can be viewed on the Carabar Angus website, and on the Carabar Angus Facebook page and AuctionsPlus sale page, which has video of each bull catalogued.

The sale catalogue is now available on these sites and hard copy catalogues are available from the selling agents Elders and GDL.

To inspect the sale team prior to the sale please arrange an appointment with Darren Hegarty by calling him on 0428 748 542. All bulls will be yarded at the Blackall Saleyards for the sale from Saturday, October 21.