Women over 50 say dairy is good for their bones, but very few are aware of how much they need to consume each day.
The lack of awareness raises concerns as people in that category go through menopause, and with the change in hormones comes an increased risk of developing osteoporosis.
A survey found while 90 per cent of women over 50 said dairy was good for their bones, but only nine per cent knew how much the recommended serving was.
Australian Dietary Guidelines say women over 50 need four serves of milk, cheese, yoghurt or alternatives per day.
Men over 70 require 3.5 serves, people aged 19-50 need 2.5, teens 3.5, and children anywhere between 1.5 and three services, depending on age and gender.
A serve from the dairy food group is a cup (250mL) of milk, three-quarters of a cup (200g) yoghurt, two slices (40g) of cheese and half a cup (120g) of ricotta cheese. Importantly, the number of serves should be increasing with age, and will differ by gender for optimum bone strength and overall health.
Dairy Australia nutrition expert Glenys Zucco says by not consuming the recommended serves of dairy, Australian women are putting themselves at risk.
"Dairy foods are a nutrient-dense powerhouse providing a unique package of more than 10 essential nutrients. Research shows increasing intake of dairy to the adequate recommended serves can significantly reduce the rates of falls and fractures in older Australians while also reducing the effects of age-related bone and muscle loss," Ms Zucco said.
