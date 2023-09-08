Farm Online
Home/News

Landcare struggling to stay afloat, say volunteers

By Liv Casben
Updated September 8 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Adams fears the once-mighty National Landcare Network faces an uncertain future. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Jim Adams fears the once-mighty National Landcare Network faces an uncertain future. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

At the mouth of the Murray River in South Australia, landcare volunteers have built a nursery that can propagate up to 60,000 plants a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.