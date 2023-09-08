Farm Online
Home/Dairy

eastAUSmilk carries out BJD testing

By Letisha Johnson, Project Officer, Eastausmilk
September 8 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There have been 118 farms participating in testing, in Qld and NSW. Picture Shutterstock
There have been 118 farms participating in testing, in Qld and NSW. Picture Shutterstock

BJD - Bovine Johne's Disease - is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium avium subsp. Paratuberculosis (MAP).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.