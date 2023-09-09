Demand for prime agricultural land in the south-west Victoria remains strong but fewer dairies are hitting the market, an industry expert says.
Falk & Co real estate agent David Falk said there was still plenty of interest in dairies listed for sale across the region.
"There is still inquiry and buyers out there but there's just not a lot on the market," he said.
"In one respect there's a shortage of farms for buyers."
Rabobank deputy regional manager Daker Pern previously told The Standard he expected the dairy exodus to stabilise as farmers committed to the industry began to re-invest in infrastructure.
It followed a revelation from Dairy Australia that 41 south-west dairy operations had closed across the 2021-22 financial year.
Mr Falk said a large dairy on 136 hectares of prime agricultural land listed for sale near Terang was attracting plenty of interest across the state.
The 60-stand rotary operation at 1015 Ayresford Road was quoting $10,000 to $12,000 an acre.
"There's been very good interest from all over the place," he said.
"From Gippsland, northern Victoria, but the majority local and mostly from beef and dairy people.
"Dairies in close proximity to Warrnambool are still going to be very well sought after."
