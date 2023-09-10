Streamlined safety training will be the result of a $150,000 state government grant for dairy processors, with hopes this is a sign of things to come for the sector.
DairySafe will use the funding to development five new online training modules to improve safety processes within the state's cheese, milk and other dairy processors and help upskill those working in the sector.
DairySafe chief executive officer Geoff Raven said a research project completed in recent years had shown there was a gap within the industry for this type of training, with it falling back onto individual businesses to do in-house training.
"In the meat industry there are more than 20 certificate and training courses but in the dairy industry, we've got nothing," he said.
He said there had been some movement at the national level and would be more to come but these modules would form an interim solution.
Mr Raven said it was also timely with indications that in the next three to four years there would likely be a number of long-established workers retiring, with these needing to be replaced.
The online training modules will form a series of webinar courses focused on process control, good manufacturing practice and hygiene assurance.
Improved training opportunities had been highlighted as an important opportunity for the sector in the SA dairy industry action five-year plan to 2024 and its industry summits.
Primary Industries and Regional Development Minister Clare Scriven said there were signs the dairy processing industry would be expanding rapidly, both within SA and nationally, and they would need more skilled workers.
"The sector expects to recruit over 13,000 people (nationally) over the next five years, with most jobs located in the regions," she said.
"This funding investment helps create greater opportunities for one or our state's largest sectors and ensures dairy's food safety standards remains best practice."
Ms Scriven said without the added pressure of in-house training, it would allow the state's dairy businesses to focus their attention on other parts of the operations, including potential growth.
Dairy is Australia's third-largest agricultural industry, with SA producing nearly 6 per cent of Australia's total production and generating revenue of $690 million in 2021-22.
In 2021-22, South Australian dairyfarmers produced 490 million litres of milk for a total production value of $263 million.
The new online training is expected to be available from June 30, 2024 and will ensure the industry has up-to-date safety and training standards.
