Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated September 8 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Israeli technology can change the sex of chickens. File photo.
Israeli technology can change the sex of chickens. File photo.

Chicken sex change vibes

An Israeli agtech startup has developed artificial intelligence software which uses sound waves to change the sex of chickens before they hatch so more females are produced for the layer industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.